Delhi records 12th consecutive poor air day as AQI 273
Delhi woke up to some seriously bad air on Friday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) jumping to 273, way worse than Thursday's 224.
This marks the city's 12th day in a row of poor air quality, and an overnight spike to 393 meant waking up to thick smog.
Right now, New Delhi is ranked 46th among the world's most polluted cities.
Delhi: vehicles biomass burning chemical reactions
Most of Delhi's pollution comes from vehicles (20.6%) and biomass burning (19.7%), but nearly one-quarter is from chemical reactions in the air.
Between October and late November, Delhi had higher pollution than any nearby city.