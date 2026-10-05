Delhi records 184,772 new voter applications in special intensive revision

The final voter list will be out by December 4, with all claims and objections sorted by November 30.

Noticed fewer registered voters? The draft roll now shows 9,753,577 electors, down from earlier this year's 15,524,858 electors count.

To help more people, especially young electors, get on the list, special enrollment camps are happening across Delhi, including youth-focused sessions on October 7 and 8 at colleges and other institutions.

If you haven't checked your details yet, you can do it online or at your local polling station!