Delhi's minimum temperature dips to 24.8°C, strong winds expected

Delhi witnessed a dip in its minimum temperature on Saturday (May 16, 2026), with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting strong winds over the next few days. The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's base weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 24.8°C, which is 1.7°C below normal. This is a drop from Friday's minimum of 26.2°C. Other areas in Delhi also recorded below-normal temperatures.

Weather forecast Palam area also records below-normal temperatures The Palam area recorded a minimum temperature of 24.6°C, which is 2.5°C below normal. Similarly, the Ridge area also recorded a minimum temperature of 24.6°C, which is 2.1°C below normal. An IMD official explained that "the drop in minimum happens when skies are clear," causing more heat loss from the earth's surface. The forecast predicts mostly clear skies to continue through Saturday (May 16).

Air quality Strong surface winds likely on Sunday, Monday The IMD has also forecast "possibility of thundery development toward afternoon/evening" on Sunday, with strong winds expected at speeds of 20-30km/h and gusts up to 40km/h. Strong surface winds are likely to continue on Monday and Tuesday as well. Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the 'moderate' category at 173 at 9:00am on Saturday (May 16).

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