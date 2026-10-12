Delhi records heaviest October rain since 2022, temperature 18.7°C
India
Delhi woke up to its heaviest October rain since 2022, with 41.6mm recorded at Safdarjung on Monday.
The showers brought the temperature down to a cool 18.7 degrees Celsius, definitely a rare chill for this time of year.
Delhi areas waterlogged, IMD yellow alert
The early morning downpour left areas like Sainik Farm and Mahipalpur waterlogged, causing traffic slowdowns and diversions, especially on Ansari Road.
Even so, Delhi's air stayed pretty clean with an AQI of 88.
The India Meteorological Department had already put out a yellow alert for more rain and gusty winds, so expect cloudy skies to stick around for now.