Delhi records hottest April day in 4 years, rain expected

Delhi temperatures to fall, AQI improves

With rain in the forecast, temperatures should drop by midweek, think 39 to 41 degrees Celsius instead of the recent highs.

Even better, Delhi's air quality has started to improve, with the AQI falling from 243 to 222 over the weekend.

If cloudiness sticks around, temps could dip to around 37 degrees Celsius by Thursday, finally bringing an end to this intense heatwave.