Delhi records hottest April day in 4 years, rain expected
India
Delhi just went through its hottest April day in four years, hitting a sweltering 44.5 degrees Celsius on Saturday and 42.1 degrees Celsius on Sunday.
The IMD has put out a yellow alert for Monday, but there's good news: scattered rain is expected from Tuesday, promising some much-needed relief.
Delhi temperatures to fall, AQI improves
With rain in the forecast, temperatures should drop by midweek, think 39 to 41 degrees Celsius instead of the recent highs.
Even better, Delhi's air quality has started to improve, with the AQI falling from 243 to 222 over the weekend.
If cloudiness sticks around, temps could dip to around 37 degrees Celsius by Thursday, finally bringing an end to this intense heatwave.