Delhi records moderate AQI 179, low 23.8C and highs 36C
India
Delhi woke up to a moderate air quality index of 179 on Monday, so the air isn't perfect, but it's not terrible either.
The weather is on the warmer side for October, with a low of 23.8 Celsius, definitely above what's typical for this time of year.
Expect clear skies and a pretty hot afternoon, as temperatures are set to climb up to 36 Celsius.
Delhi Ridge 20C, others around 22C
Different spots in the city saw slightly different morning temperatures: Palam was at 22.6 Celsius, Lodhi Road at 22.3 Celsius, and Ayanagar just a bit cooler at 22.2 Celsius.
The Ridge area stood out with a chillier start at 20 Celsius, actually below normal for October mornings here.
No rain showed up in the last day.