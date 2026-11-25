Delhi records season's chiliest morning at 12°C with AQI 228
Delhi just had its chiliest morning of the season: temperatures dipped to 12 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.
But while everyone bundled up, the air quality wasn't doing anyone any favors, with the city's AQI stuck at a poor 228.
Winter's here, but so are those pollution worries.
Anand Vihar worst with AQI 327
Not all parts of Delhi breathed the same air. Anand Vihar topped the pollution charts with a very poor AQI of 327, while ITO and Chandni Chowk weren't far behind at 298 and 274.
Even places like IIT Delhi (259), Wazirpur (255), and JNU (237) saw high numbers.
IGI Airport was a bit better at 190, but still nothing to celebrate as cold weather keeps pollutants hanging around longer.