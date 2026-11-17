Delhi records season's chiliest morning with Safdarjung at 11.6°C
Delhi shivered through its chiliest morning of the season on Tuesday, with the temperature dropping to 11.6 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung, just a bit colder than usual for this time of year.
Other spots like Palam, Lodhi Road, and Ayanagar were also pretty nippy.
Expect the day to warm up to around 27 degrees Celsius, but if you're heading out early, watch out for some moderate fog.
Delhi AQI 238 'Poor' per CPCB
Air quality in Delhi is still a worry: Tuesday's AQI hit 238, which counts as "poor" according to the Central Pollution Control Board.
Out of 58 monitoring stations across the city, most showed poor or even very poor air quality, with Sirifort topping the charts at an AQI of 333.
So if you're planning outdoor activities, it might be good to keep that mask handy!