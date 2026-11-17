Delhi shivered through its chiliest morning of the season on Tuesday, with the temperature dropping to 11.6 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung, just a bit colder than usual for this time of year.

Other spots like Palam, Lodhi Road, and Ayanagar were also pretty nippy.

Expect the day to warm up to around 27 degrees Celsius, but if you're heading out early, watch out for some moderate fog.