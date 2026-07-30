Delhi records worst July since 2019 and 1st 'good' day
India
Delhi just had its most polluted July since 2019, with an average AQI of 119, so the air was pretty rough.
Still, there was a bright spot: the city saw its first "good" air day in nine years, with an AQI of 48 (the lowest for July since 2017).
Air quality bounced around all month, peaking at 261 and dropping to that rare "good" day.
Delhi monsoon surplus and July heat
Monsoon rains were stronger than usual in most parts of Delhi: Safdarjung got 26% more rain than average, while Ridge saw a big surplus too. Palam missed out a bit, getting less rain than normal.
On top of that, it was the hottest July in two years, with temperatures averaging about 35 Celsius during the day and nearly 28 Celsius at night.