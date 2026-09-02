Delhi releases draft voter list with 5.34L claims filed
India
Delhi just published a draft of its voter list, with 5,34,826 claims and objections filed by September 1.
Most were requests to add new voters or fix details, plus some for overseas voters, and deletions.
Right now, Delhi has about 1.45 crore registered voters, a drop compared to the numbers from the 2025 Assembly elections.
Delhi draft omits over 47L voters
The latest draft roll left out over 47 lakh voters because their forms weren't collected, nearly a third of all Delhi voters!
Some were marked as moved away or absent, while others were listed as deceased.
Certain areas such as Tughlaqabad and Okhla saw almost half their voters missing.
There are also big data errors in the records that need fixing before the final list comes out on November 4.