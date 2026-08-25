Delhi reports 1,777 H1N1 cases through August 20 this year

Typical symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, and fatigue; some children have also had nausea or diarrhea.

Hospitals around Delhi-NCR are seeing more patients needing care for breathing problems.

Doctors recommend getting checked early if you feel sick; testing is widely available and affordable at government hospitals.

Vaccines are becoming more popular among high-risk groups. Experts also suggest wearing masks in crowded places, keeping your hands clean, and not self-medicating with antibiotics if you get sick.