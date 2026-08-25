Delhi reports 1,777 H1N1 cases through August 20 this year
Delhi has seen a sharp rise in H1N1 (swine flu) cases this year; 1,777 people have been affected as of August 20, compared to just 229 last year.
Children, seniors, pregnant women, and those with chronic health issues are especially at risk for serious complications.
Symptoms, testing and precautions in Delhi
Typical symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, and fatigue; some children have also had nausea or diarrhea.
Hospitals around Delhi-NCR are seeing more patients needing care for breathing problems.
Doctors recommend getting checked early if you feel sick; testing is widely available and affordable at government hospitals.
Vaccines are becoming more popular among high-risk groups. Experts also suggest wearing masks in crowded places, keeping your hands clean, and not self-medicating with antibiotics if you get sick.