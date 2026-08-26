Delhi reports over 2,300 H1N1 cases, DMA recommends N95 masks

Delhi is seeing a big jump in H1N1 cases this year, with over 2,300 infections making it the city's main flu strain right now.

The Delhi Medical Association is asking everyone to cover up when coughing or sneezing, wash hands often, avoid crowds if possible, and wear an N95 mask if you are feeling sick.

If you have just traveled from a high-flu area or an area witnessing increased influenza activity, keep an eye on your health for at least 10 days.