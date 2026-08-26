Delhi reports over 2,300 H1N1 cases, DMA recommends N95 masks
Delhi is seeing a big jump in H1N1 cases this year, with over 2,300 infections making it the city's main flu strain right now.
The Delhi Medical Association is asking everyone to cover up when coughing or sneezing, wash hands often, avoid crowds if possible, and wear an N95 mask if you are feeling sick.
If you have just traveled from a high-flu area or an area witnessing increased influenza activity, keep an eye on your health for at least 10 days.
City hospitals stocked and screening cases
Hospitals across the city are prepped with adequate beds, doctors, medicines, and essential medical equipment, and there is active screening and reporting for new flu cases.
The DMA says sticking to these simple preventive steps (and getting medical help early if needed) can really help keep things under control.