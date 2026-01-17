Delhi Republic Day: Counter-drone tech, anti-aircraft guns, mobile hit teams
Delhi's gearing up for Republic Day 2026 with some serious security muscle.
An additional 53 CAPF companies (about 5,800 personnel) will bolster security at Kartavya Path, bringing in counter-drone tech, anti-aircraft guns, sharpshooters, and mobile hit teams to keep things safe on January 26.
How is Delhi keeping things secure?
Police are covering Central Delhi with rooftop surveillance on 71 buildings and strict multi-layered checks—no electronic gadgets allowed.
Commissioner Satish Golchha even teamed up with officials from 11 states and union territories to discuss a "borderless" policing strategy that goes beyond just city limits.
What else should you know?
The police are also discussing a strategy to monitor social media for misinformation and radicalization while tightening border checks and targeting illegal gun suppliers.
Plus, if you're flying out of Indira Gandhi Airport between January 21-26 (10:20 am-12:45 pm), expect flight delays or rescheduling due to parade rehearsals—so make sure your contact info is up-to-date with your airline.