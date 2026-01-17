Delhi Republic Day: Counter-drone tech, anti-aircraft guns, mobile hit teams

Police are covering Central Delhi with rooftop surveillance on 71 buildings and strict multi-layered checks—no electronic gadgets allowed. Commissioner Satish Golchha even teamed up with officials from 11 states and union territories to discuss a "borderless" policing strategy that goes beyond just city limits.

What else should you know?

The police are also discussing a strategy to monitor social media for misinformation and radicalization while tightening border checks and targeting illegal gun suppliers.

Plus, if you're flying out of Indira Gandhi Airport between January 21-26 (10:20 am-12:45 pm), expect flight delays or rescheduling due to parade rehearsals—so make sure your contact info is up-to-date with your airline.