Delhi requires Saheli card for women, transgender free bus travel
India
From today, women and transgender people in Delhi will only get free rides on DTC and cluster busses if they use the Pink Saheli Smart Card.
This new rule replaces the old pink paper tickets, so if you don't have a card, you'll need to pay the regular fare.
The change was signed off by Lt. Gov. Tranjit Singh Sandhu.
Saheli card needs Aadhaar, 1.85 million issued
The Saheli Smart Card is available to women with a Delhi address after Aadhaar-based verification.
Over 1.85 million cards have already been handed out since March.
Once recharged, these cards can also be used for other public transport and will also function as a common mobility card for other public transport services after recharge.