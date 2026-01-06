Delhi riots: Supreme Court grants bail to 5, denies 2
The Supreme Court just granted bail to five people accused in the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots conspiracy case, but turned down the pleas of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, who were seen as key figures.
The riots broke out during anti-CAA protests and led to 53 deaths from violence and arson.
What's next for those granted bail—and their families
All 18 accused were charged under the tough UAPA law for allegedly plotting the violence using digital platforms and organized blockades.
On January 5, five—Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Saleem Khan, and Shadab Ahmed—got bail but must follow strict conditions like staying away from rallies until their trial ends.
Meanwhile, families have felt the impact deeply: Gulfisha's mom is waiting to see her daughter after five years; Shifa's wife shared how their sons' studies suffered without him.
Khalid and Imam can try for bail again in a year or after certain witnesses testify.