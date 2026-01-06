Delhi riots: Supreme Court grants bail to 5, denies 2

What's next for those granted bail—and their families

All 18 accused were charged under the tough UAPA law for allegedly plotting the violence using digital platforms and organized blockades.

On January 5, five—Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Saleem Khan, and Shadab Ahmed—got bail but must follow strict conditions like staying away from rallies until their trial ends.

Meanwhile, families have felt the impact deeply: Gulfisha's mom is waiting to see her daughter after five years; Shifa's wife shared how their sons' studies suffered without him.

Khalid and Imam can try for bail again in a year or after certain witnesses testify.