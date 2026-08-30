Delhi: Sabila Khatoon found dead, police seek husband and child
India
A 22-year-old woman named Sabila Khatoon was found dead in the bathroom of her Delhi home on Saturday.
Her brother, Mohammad Gulab, made the discovery and noticed that Sabila's husband, Mohammed Lalbabu, and their child were nowhere to be found.
Police are now searching for them and have started a formal investigation.
Body sent for postmortem, family missing
Gulab told police he arrived at his sister's house and found her body while her family was missing.
The couple had been married for two years and lived in Prahladpur Bangar village.
Officers have sent Sabila's body for a postmortem to figure out what happened.