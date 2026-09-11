Delhi Satya Niketan building collapse kills 7 including 5 students
A building in Delhi's Satya Niketan collapsed on September 6, taking seven lives (including five students) after months of ignored fire safety warnings.
Police had flagged the lack of fire no-objection certificates (NOCs) for PGs and cafes in the area way back in June, but nothing changed.
Most nearby student lodgings were running without these essential safety checks.
Four illegal floors prompt Delhi arrests
Turns out, four illegal floors had been added to the old building, and a wall was removed to make space for a shop on the day it fell. This pushed the structure over its limit.
After a tough 28-hour rescue operation, 12 people were saved and five, including the owner and contractor, were arrested.
Now, the Delhi government is inspecting buildings and planning new rules for PG accommodations within two months to keep students safer going forward.