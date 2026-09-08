Delhi Satya Niketan HostelDaze collapse kills 7, 5 students

A building with ground plus four upper floors in Delhi's Satya Niketan, used as HostelDaze paying guest accommodation, collapsed on Sunday, killing seven people, five of them students aged just 17 to 20.

The building had extra floors added on a weak foundation, and when it gave way, at least 12 people were trapped inside. Sadly, two laborers also lost their lives.

Police have filed a case for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, negligent conduct with respect to pulling down, repairing or constructing buildings, and act causing hurt endangering life or personal safety of others.