Delhi Satya Niketan PG collapse kills 7, Nitesh Chib rescued

Chib described the moment as terrifying: "My whole body was numb. I could not feel anything. I realized I was bleeding. I came to my full senses a while later in the hospital."

He said there were no warning signs and urged authorities to make student housing safer.

The building owners now face charges for negligence after adding four extra floors onto a weak foundation and some work going on in the basement.

The incident has sparked serious concerns about PG safety in Delhi.