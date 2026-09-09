Delhi Satya Niketan PG collapse probe: contractor apprehended, operators absconding

A five-story boys' PG in Delhi's Satya Niketan collapsed on September 6, 2026, with police now digging into what went wrong.

The place was run as Hostel Daze by Shubham Tyagi and Sudhanshu (who are currently absconding), while labor contractor Sanoj, apprehended from Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh, and brought to Delhi, allegedly supervised basement repair work in the basement just before the disaster.