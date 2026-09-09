Delhi Satya Niketan PG collapse probe: contractor apprehended, operators absconding
A five-story boys' PG in Delhi's Satya Niketan collapsed on September 6, 2026, with police now digging into what went wrong.
The place was run as Hostel Daze by Shubham Tyagi and Sudhanshu (who are currently absconding), while labor contractor Sanoj, apprehended from Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh, and brought to Delhi, allegedly supervised basement repair work in the basement just before the disaster.
PG owners Hariram Gupta family detained
The owners, Hariram Gupta (81), Urmila (75), and their son Mahesh (52), were caught in Rajasthan; the couple is in judicial custody and Mahesh is under police remand.
Turns out, the family made changes to the building over the years. Even after Delhi's civic body flagged it as unsafe six months ago, operations continued.
Police are also checking if other PGs linked to these operators broke any rules.