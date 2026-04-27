Delhi schools adopt heat wave safety measures after DoE guidelines
India
With Delhi facing a tough heat wave, schools are rolling out new safety steps.
Following fresh DoE guidelines from April 21, 2026, they're cutting down outdoor activities, using water bells to remind students to stay hydrated, and suggesting lighter clothes for comfort.
Schools add hydration and shade
Schools are personalizing these rules:
Mount Abu Public School has trimmed outdoor time and set up more water taps so students don't have to wait in line.
At CM Shri School, Principal Awadhesh Kumar Jha introduced water bells for regular hydration breaks.
Venkateshwar Global checks ACs and keeps bus water stocked.
The Indian School added green nets for shade and more ORS in the medical room.