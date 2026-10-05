Delhi schools evacuated after bomb threat emails, no danger found
India
Several Delhi schools, including Sardar Patel Vidyalaya and Chinmaya Vidyalaya, were quickly evacuated on Monday after receiving alarming bomb threat emails early in the morning.
Police and fire teams responded right away, arriving at the schools by lunchtime to make sure everyone was out safely.
School officials reassure parents students safe
Police, bomb squads, and sniffer dogs searched the campuses but didn't find anything dangerous.
School officials reassured parents that students were safe and said classes will start again once they get the all clear.
Notably, some of these schools got similar threats just two weeks ago during exams, so security is definitely on everyone's mind.