Delhi sees 2 fires as Vivek Vihar blaze kills 9
India
Delhi faced two major fires on Sunday. But earlier that morning, a much more serious fire in Vivek Vihar claimed nine lives and left several people injured.
The first, in Chandni Chowk at night, saw a swift response from firefighters (no injuries, thanks to a fast response from firefighters).
Authorities probe Vivek Vihar blaze
The Vivek Vihar blaze swept through multiple floors of a residential building, leading to a big rescue effort with 12 fire trucks and emergency teams.
Authorities are investigating. Families and the community try to process this tragedy.