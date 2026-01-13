Delhi sees 3 late-night shootings tied to Bishnoi gang extortion

How the gang claimed responsibility and what happens next

A Bishnoi gang member took to social media to claim the shooting outside RK Fitness gym, warning the owner after ignored calls—"Next time call nahi uthaya to dharti se uthwa dunga tujhe jaise Nadir Shah ko uthaya tha..."

Property dealer Jitender Gupta had also received a ₹5 crore extortion demand from the gang in September 2024.

Police have recovered evidence from the scenes, beefed up security for Gupta, and launched an investigation using forensic teams and route mapping to track down those involved.