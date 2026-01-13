Himachal Pradesh's cold wave to continue till January 18
Himachal Pradesh is in the middle of a harsh cold wave, and it's not letting up anytime soon.
The weather office says light rain or snowfall is likely from January 16-18, thanks to a western disturbance heading in on the 15th.
Several districts—including Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Kangra, Mandi, Solan, and Sirmaur—are under a yellow alert for dense fog on January 14 and 15.
Chamba district is expected to experience intense cold wave conditions on January 14.
Freezing temperatures hit daily life and travel spots
It's so cold that lakes and rivers are freezing up across the state—this has even slowed down hydropower generation.
In Lahaul and Spiti, places like Tabo dropped to -7.7°C while Kukumseri hit -7.4°C; lower hills weren't spared either with Berthin at just 0.3°C.
Tourist favorites like Shimla (6.6°C), Dharamshala (3.2°C), and Manali (2.6°C) are all feeling the chill too, so if you're planning a trip or just heading out early in the morning—bundle up!