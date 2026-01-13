Himachal Pradesh's cold wave to continue till January 18

Freezing temperatures hit daily life and travel spots

It's so cold that lakes and rivers are freezing up across the state—this has even slowed down hydropower generation.

In Lahaul and Spiti, places like Tabo dropped to -7.7°C while Kukumseri hit -7.4°C; lower hills weren't spared either with Berthin at just 0.3°C.

Tourist favorites like Shimla (6.6°C), Dharamshala (3.2°C), and Manali (2.6°C) are all feeling the chill too, so if you're planning a trip or just heading out early in the morning—bundle up!