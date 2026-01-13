Bengal-ED clash: Calcutta HC to hear TMC, ED petitions on January 14

Why does it matter?

This isn't just about one investigation—it's turning into a major state vs. central agencies standoff right before the Lok Sabha elections.

TMC wants to block the ED from using any data seized in the raids, while the ED has gone to the Supreme Court accusing top West Bengal leaders of blocking their probe.

Meanwhile, state police have filed FIRs against unknown ED officers for alleged data theft and IT violations.

With courtrooms getting rowdy enough for entry restrictions and livestreaming, all eyes are on what happens next.