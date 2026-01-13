Telangana's Medaram Jatara: 1.5 crore devotees, massive prep underway
Get ready for one of India's biggest gatherings—Telangana is all set to host the Sammakka-Sarakka Medaram Jatara from January 28-31 in Eturnagaram forest.
With nearly three crore people expected, the state is pulling out all the stops: thousands of busses, huge parking lots, and a major focus on safety and comfort.
What's happening on the ground?
TSRTC will run nearly 4,000 busses every day to move around 21 lakh people, while a massive area is set aside just for parking.
Security will be tight with 9,000 police officers plus hundreds of CCTV cameras and two drone cameras keeping watch.
Pilgrims can count on drinking water stations, sanitation services, health camps, and even temporary bridges to handle the crowds—especially with peak days expecting up to 40 lakh visitors.
Why does this festival matter?
Medaram Jatara isn't just another event—it's a huge tribal festival honoring deities Sammakka and Saralamma, celebrated by the Koya tribe with rituals and cultural performances that showcase vibrant tribal traditions.
After Kumbh Mela, it's one of India's largest festivals—a real highlight if you want to experience something unique and full of energy.