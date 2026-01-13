Telangana's Medaram Jatara: 1.5 crore devotees, massive prep underway

What's happening on the ground?

TSRTC will run nearly 4,000 busses every day to move around 21 lakh people, while a massive area is set aside just for parking.

Security will be tight with 9,000 police officers plus hundreds of CCTV cameras and two drone cameras keeping watch.

Pilgrims can count on drinking water stations, sanitation services, health camps, and even temporary bridges to handle the crowds—especially with peak days expecting up to 40 lakh visitors.