Southern Railways rolls out 336 special trains for Sabarimala pilgrims

How does this help you?

No more scrambling for tickets or crowded platforms—these extra trains mean a less stressful journey if you're planning the pilgrimage.

Major routes include early morning departures from Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram on January 15, with return trips lined up after the festival.

Even after the main event, about 20 special services will keep stopping at Chengannur to help everyone get home comfortably.