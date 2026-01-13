Next Article
Southern Railways rolls out 336 special trains for Sabarimala pilgrims
India
Heading to Sabarimala for the Makaravilakku festival just got easier—Southern Railways is running 336 special trains from November 2025 to January 2026.
These trains connect key cities like Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai, and Kakinada Town, making travel smoother for lakhs of pilgrims.
How does this help you?
No more scrambling for tickets or crowded platforms—these extra trains mean a less stressful journey if you're planning the pilgrimage.
Major routes include early morning departures from Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram on January 15, with return trips lined up after the festival.
Even after the main event, about 20 special services will keep stopping at Chengannur to help everyone get home comfortably.