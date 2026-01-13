Next Article
Man arrested after wife found dismembered in Firozabad home
India
In Firozabad, UP, police have arrested a man named Ashutosh for allegedly killing his wife during a domestic fight and hiding her body parts inside their house.
The case came to light after a tip-off, with investigators finding her head inside a drum.
Police have also filed an FIR against Ashutosh and three others, hinting at possible involvement beyond just him.
Family situation adds more layers to the case
Circle Officer Animesh Singh shared that the victim's family has been notified, and their son is currently in jail in Delhi for theft.
The case reminds many of the earlier "Blue drum murder" in Meerut, and police are still digging into motives and whether anyone else helped.