Man arrested after wife found dismembered in Firozabad home India Jan 13, 2026

In Firozabad, UP, police have arrested a man named Ashutosh for allegedly killing his wife during a domestic fight and hiding her body parts inside their house.

The case came to light after a tip-off, with investigators finding her head inside a drum.

Police have also filed an FIR against Ashutosh and three others, hinting at possible involvement beyond just him.