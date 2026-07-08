Delhi sees poverty and unemployment fall sharply, SIF 2025 shows
India
Good news for Delhi: poverty and unemployment are at their lowest in years.
The latest SIF 2025 report shows poverty dropped from 4.4% to 3.21%, while unemployment fell sharply from 9.7% to only 2.1%.
Looks like the capital is making real progress on some big challenges.
Delhi sex ratio, female labor rise
It's not just about jobs. Delhi's also moving forward on social fronts and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
The sex ratio at birth has improved, rising from 898 girls per 1,000 boys in 2015 to 920 in 2024.
More women are joining the workforce too, with female labor force participation up from 11.2% to 14.5%.
Plus, more women are getting support under government schemes. All signs point to a city that's working hard for a better future.