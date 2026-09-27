Delhi sees unusually cold 21°C start as IMD forecasts rain
India
Delhi had an unusually cold start this Sunday, with temperatures dropping to 21 degrees Celsius, the second-lowest September minimum since 2001.
The IMD says generally cloudy skies, light rain, and even some thunderstorms could be on the way.
Uttar Pradesh heavy rains kill 56
While Delhi cooled down, Uttar Pradesh faced serious trouble from days of heavy rain: 56 people lost their lives as rainfall shot up to 45.1mm (way above the usual).
Rivers are rising and flood risks remain high for low-lying areas, but rescue teams are working as conditions slowly improve.