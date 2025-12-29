Delhi sets up 3 new panels to fight air pollution
Delhi's air is in trouble again, so the government just launched three committees to tackle the crisis.
There's an expert group to brainstorm solutions, an implementation team to put plans into action, and an innovation challenge panel set to pick out the best new tech ideas.
All this comes as Delhi's air quality hit a "severe" level earlier this month.
Why should you care?
With AQI numbers soaring past 400, breathing easy in Delhi is getting harder by the day.
The new panels are meant to speed up real change—like fixing potholes and finding smarter ways to cut emissions.
Plus, a separate national committee is now looking at vehicle pollution and electric vehicle policies.
If you live in or around Delhi (or just care about clean air), these moves could shape how soon things actually improve.