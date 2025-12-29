SC pauses new mining in Aravalli hills over environmental worries
The Supreme Court has hit pause on its own recent decision that defined which parts of the Aravalli Hills could be mined.
This means no new or renewed mining leases until the court gives a green light, with the next hearing scheduled for January 21, 2026.
The move comes after experts and activists flagged concerns about how these rules might actually harm the hills.
Why should you care?
The Aravalli Hills span the states of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat and are crucial for clean air, water, and wildlife—they're basically nature's shield for millions.
Environmentalists warned that the earlier "100-meter rule" left most hills unprotected, opening doors to risky mining.
Now, a special committee is re-examining what's safe for both people and nature before any digging starts again.