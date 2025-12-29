SC pauses new mining in Aravalli hills over environmental worries India Dec 29, 2025

The Supreme Court has hit pause on its own recent decision that defined which parts of the Aravalli Hills could be mined.

This means no new or renewed mining leases until the court gives a green light, with the next hearing scheduled for January 21, 2026.

The move comes after experts and activists flagged concerns about how these rules might actually harm the hills.