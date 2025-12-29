Gurugram Police deploy 5,400 officers for New Year celebration
Heading out in Gurugram for New Year's Eve?
The city's going all-in on safety this year—about 5,400 police officers will be on duty at hotspots like Sector 29 and Cyber Hub.
The plan, rolled out by Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora, mixes uniformed and undercover cops to keep things smooth, especially around women's safety and traffic.
What's happening on the ground?
Expect checkpoints everywhere—10 interstate spots and 68 special nakas will be checking vehicles and IDs through the night.
Major party zones get dedicated parking (think Leisure Valley and Cyber Hub), so less chaos for your ride.
Also, pubs and clubs have strict orders: no drunk driving allowed—staff must help you get home safe or face action.
Emergency teams (ambulances, fire units) are ready if anything goes sideways.
Why should you care?
If you're planning to celebrate in Gurugram, this means safer streets and less hassle getting around.
It's a solid effort to make sure everyone can enjoy the night without worry—so go out, have fun, but play it safe!