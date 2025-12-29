Next Article
Telangana cybercrime cop loses ₹39L to online trading scam
India
Even cybercrime experts aren't immune—this time, a Telangana police inspector lost over ₹39 lakh in an online trading scam.
He was drawn in by flashy profit screenshots shared in a WhatsApp group called "Special Training Program: Deva A Team 13," which turned out to be a trap for investors.
How the scam worked—and what happened next
The officer invested through a fake app called MAVERICKS Trading App, making 14 transactions before realizing he couldn't withdraw his money and the group admins had vanished.
He reported the fraud on December 16, and now there's an official case under cheating and IT laws.
It's a tough reminder that anyone can get caught up in online scams—so double-check before you invest.