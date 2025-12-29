Kashmir freezes amid cold wave; snow predicted on New Year's

The Ladakh region is the coldest in India, with Leh and Kargil recording minimum temperatures of minus 9.9°C and minus 9.2°C, respectively. Dras, known as India's coldest place, recorded a bone-chilling minus 18.1°C. The Kashmir Valley is currently experiencing Chillai Kalan, the harshest phase of winter, which started on December 21 and lasts for 40 days.

Tourism boost

Weather forecast predicts snowfall on New Year's

The Meteorological Department (MeT) has also predicted light rain and snowfall during the New Year's period. "Generally cloudy with possibility of light Rain/snow at many places. Few middle & higher reaches of North & Central Kashmir may receive moderate snowfall," said MeT Srinagar. This weather forecast is expected to revive tourism in areas like Gulmarg and Pahalgam, which have seen a decline in visitors after the Pahalgam terror attack.