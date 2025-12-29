Kashmir freezes amid cold wave; snow predicted on New Year's
What's the story
The Kashmir Valley is currently experiencing a severe cold wave, with sub-zero temperatures recorded across the region. The tourist resort of Sonamarg in Ganderbal district was the coldest place in the valley, recording a low of minus 5.8 degrees Celsius. Other areas such as Gulmarg and Pahalgam also witnessed freezing temperatures at minus 4.2°C and minus 4.8°C, respectively.
Extreme chill
Ladakh region records country's lowest temperatures
The Ladakh region is the coldest in India, with Leh and Kargil recording minimum temperatures of minus 9.9°C and minus 9.2°C, respectively. Dras, known as India's coldest place, recorded a bone-chilling minus 18.1°C. The Kashmir Valley is currently experiencing Chillai Kalan, the harshest phase of winter, which started on December 21 and lasts for 40 days.
Tourism boost
Weather forecast predicts snowfall on New Year's
The Meteorological Department (MeT) has also predicted light rain and snowfall during the New Year's period. "Generally cloudy with possibility of light Rain/snow at many places. Few middle & higher reaches of North & Central Kashmir may receive moderate snowfall," said MeT Srinagar. This weather forecast is expected to revive tourism in areas like Gulmarg and Pahalgam, which have seen a decline in visitors after the Pahalgam terror attack.
Twitter Post
Visuals of snow in Zojila pass
Currently snowing Heavily in Zojila pass— Kashmir Weather Watch (@KWeatherWatch) December 29, 2025
Current temperature : -9.6°C pic.twitter.com/uVoUtMPDjO