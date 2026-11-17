Delhi sexual harassment cases fall 63% from 2016 to 2025
Good news for Delhi: sexual harassment cases have dropped by 63% over the last decade, going from 918 in 2016 to just 337 in 2025.
It's a sign that efforts to make the city safer for women are starting to pay off.
Delhi sees rape, POCSO cases fall
Rape and POCSO (child protection) cases also fell by 25%.
The city has stepped up with over 6,000 new CCTV cameras, 19,822 dark spots identified and brought under CCTV surveillance, and faster emergency response thanks to the 112 helpline.
pink scooter patrols and more special courts are helping too, all aimed at making Delhi feel safer for everyone.