Delhi sir struggles as 33.1L receive notices before October 29
Delhi's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) for updating the voter list is facing major hiccups with the October 29 deadline just around the corner.
33.1 lakh people got notices because of issues like "no mapping" or "logical discrepancies" in the draft roll.
At busy centers like Chandni Chowk, folks are lining up but often can't get a hearing since enough cases were already there and tokens are not being issued for the day.
Mustafabad submissions lag amid document confusion
Despite large crowds, actual document submissions are lagging, especially in places like Mustafabad, where only about 500 out of 1,200-1,500 daily visitors manage to submit papers.
Confusion over what documents are needed (especially for those born after 2004) and notices being only in English aren't helping.
With all verifications due by October 29 and final lists out on November 4, officials are under pressure to sort things fast.