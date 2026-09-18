Delhi sir struggles as 33.1L receive notices before October 29

Delhi's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) for updating the voter list is facing major hiccups with the October 29 deadline just around the corner.

33.1 lakh people got notices because of issues like "no mapping" or "logical discrepancies" in the draft roll.

At busy centers like Chandni Chowk, folks are lining up but often can't get a hearing since enough cases were already there and tokens are not being issued for the day.