Delhi records hottest day of the season, yellow alert issued

Delhi is experiencing an intense heatwave, with temperatures soaring to 41.9°C on Friday. The Ridge station in north Delhi recorded the highest temperature at 43.1°C. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Saturday, predicting isolated heatwave conditions with maximum temperatures between 42°C and 44°C across the city.

Widespread impact Heatwave conditions in several northern, central states The heatwave isn't confined to Delhi, with several northern and central states also reeling under extreme temperatures. The IMD has warned of heatwave conditions in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana till April 27. Odisha and Jharkhand are also likely to face similar weather conditions. Temperatures in northwest and central India may rise by another 2-3°C by April 29.

Weather contrast Rainfall, thunderstorms likely in northeastern states In stark contrast to the heatwave, northeastern, eastern, and southern India are likely to witness rainfall and thunderstorms. States like Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, and Nagaland may receive rain with lightning and strong winds. Arunachal Pradesh is likely to receive very heavy rainfall between April 25-29, while Assam and Meghalaya may see heavy rain from April 26-29.

Advertisement

Upcoming weather Rainfall expected in these northern states Rainfall activity is also expected in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh between April 25 and 30. Haryana, Chandigarh, and Punjab may witness rain from April 26-29, while Uttar Pradesh is likely to see rainfall from April 28-30. Rajasthan could receive moderate rainfall between April 27-29, accompanied by winds reaching speeds of up to 40km/h.

Advertisement