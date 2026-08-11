Delhi social welfare department to install CCTVs on biometric machines
India
Delhi's social welfare department is rolling out CCTV cameras to watch over biometric attendance machines after repeated malfunctions and suspected tampering at around 35 locations.
Engineers found water inside several devices, despite no pipes nearby, which raised eyebrows about possible sabotage.
The move is all about making sure staff show up and the machines stay safe.
Delhi warns staff, considers mobile Aadhaar
Officials also flagged issues like patchy attendance reporting, incomplete Service Book entries, and delays in pay revisions and pensions.
To fix things, they're considering a mobile-based biometric system linked with Aadhaar and real-time location for field officers.
Staff have already been warned: skipping attendance or office hours could mean disciplinary action.