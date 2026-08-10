Delhi starts week sticky with 27.6°C mornings, IMD forecasts rain
India
Delhi started the week feeling sticky, with morning temperatures around 27.6 degrees Celsius at most spots, though The Ridge was a bit cooler at 24.5 degrees Celsius.
The IMD says we can expect cloudy skies and some moderate rain later today, so you might want to keep an umbrella handy.
No daytime rain Sunday, AQI satisfactory
Even with all the humidity, there was no rainfall recorded on Sunday during the day. Still, showers are likely and there's no weather alert for now, so nothing extreme expected.
On the bright side, Delhi's air quality is satisfactory (AQI 88), which means it's safe to breathe easy for now.