Delhi State Transport Authority approves ₹15,000 option for overloaded vehicles
India
Big news for Delhi's transport scene: Approved on July 3, 2026, the State Transport Authority is making things easier for drivers caught with overloaded commercial vehicles.
Instead of losing your vehicle for up to 90 days, it'll now be impounded for just seven days.
Plus, you can pay a ₹15,000 fee to skip permit suspension or impounding altogether.
Nonpayment triggers 7 day impoundment
Previously, getting caught meant a ₹20,000 fine plus ₹2,000 per extra ton, and possible permit suspension.
Now, paying a ₹15,000 compounding fee allows you to avoid impoundment or permit suspension.
If you do not pay the fee, your vehicle will be impounded for seven days and further permit suspension action will follow.