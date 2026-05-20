Delhi struggles to implement Supreme Court order clearing stray dogs
Delhi is having a tough time following the Supreme Court's latest order to clear stray dogs from places like schools, hospitals, and transport hubs.
The main issue? The city doesn't have enough permanent shelters or even an up-to-date count of how many strays are out there.
Dwarka ₹3.5Cr 1,500-dog shelter delayed
A new ₹3.5 crore dog shelter in Dwarka that could house 1,500 dogs is still months away from being ready. Upgrades to other sterilization centers are also stuck.
With no official census in 16 years and about 1 million strays on the streets, keeping up is hard, especially since running shelters cost ₹110 per dog per day.
Plus, municipal workers face threats of FIRs from private individuals during sterilization drives, though the Supreme Court has now barred FIRs against them for doing their job.