Delhi struggles to implement Supreme Court order clearing stray dogs

Dwarka ₹3.5Cr 1,500-dog shelter delayed

A new ₹3.5 crore dog shelter in Dwarka that could house 1,500 dogs is still months away from being ready. Upgrades to other sterilization centers are also stuck.

With no official census in 16 years and about 1 million strays on the streets, keeping up is hard, especially since running shelters cost ₹110 per dog per day.

Plus, municipal workers face threats of FIRs from private individuals during sterilization drives, though the Supreme Court has now barred FIRs against them for doing their job.