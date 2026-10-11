Delhi students and activists protest electoral roll revision, leaders detained

Delhi saw major protests on Sunday, October 11, 2026 as students and activists rallied against the chief election commissioner's push to revise electoral rolls.

Organized by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), crowds gathered in Connaught Place and other spots, despite heavy police presence and barricades.

Leaders like Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas and AISA President Neha Bora were among those detained.