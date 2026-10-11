Delhi students and activists protest electoral roll revision, leaders detained
India
Delhi saw major protests on Sunday, October 11, 2026 as students and activists rallied against the chief election commissioner's push to revise electoral rolls.
Organized by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), crowds gathered in Connaught Place and other spots, despite heavy police presence and barricades.
Leaders like Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas and AISA President Neha Bora were among those detained.
Protesters stage creative rallies across city
Even with strict security, demonstrators found creative ways to keep their message alive, holding rallies at Rajiv Chowk Metro, outside the Supreme Court, and even on the Yamuna River.
Groups like KYS led unique marches, while CJP continued its protests, demanding a rollback of the SIR exercise and the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.