Delhi students demand Dharmendra Pradhan resign over NEET leak
Thousands of young protesters in Delhi pushed past barricades and got within 100 meters of Parliament, demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan step down after an alleged NEET (UG) exam paper leak.
Organized by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), the protest started at Jantar Mantar and moved toward Raisina Marg.
Even with an internet shutdown and heavy police presence, students made their voices heard before police used tear gas and batons to break up the crowd.
J.P. Nadda meets CJP, receives petition
Health Minister J.P. Nadda met CJP representatives for emergency talks, receiving a written petition from them and urging everyone to help calm things down.
Inside Parliament, top NDA leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah, discussed how to handle the situation.
Political parties like AAP and Azaad Samaj Party sent supporters from Rajasthan, showing just how widespread frustration over the NEET issue has become among young people across India.