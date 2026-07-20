Delhi students demand Dharmendra Pradhan resign over NEET leak

Thousands of young protesters in Delhi pushed past barricades and got within 100 meters of Parliament, demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan step down after an alleged NEET (UG) exam paper leak.

Organized by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), the protest started at Jantar Mantar and moved toward Raisina Marg.

Even with an internet shutdown and heavy police presence, students made their voices heard before police used tear gas and batons to break up the crowd.