The new rules Delhi buses must follow after minor's gang-rape
What's the story
The Delhi government has issued a fresh set of safety directions for buses in the city after the shocking gang rape of a 16-year-old girl inside a moving sleeper bus on August 4. The directives include ensuring that panic buttons and vehicle tracking devices are functional at all times. The Transport Department's new directives also ban the use of curtains and unauthorized films on bus windows. This is to ensure transparency and visibility inside the buses.
Minister's statement
Passenger safety is non-negotiable: Delhi transport minister
All bus operators in Delhi, including those from other states, are required to comply with these safety measures.
Delhi Transport Minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh stressed the importance of these measures, saying, "Passenger safety is non-negotiable."
He added that every bus must meet prescribed safety and operational standards.
The new rules also mandate that buses should not be parked during night or idle hours at unauthorized places.
Staff verification
Bus crews to inform police in case of indecent behavior
Bus operators have been directed to verify drivers, conductors, attendants, and other staff before their deployment.
The government has also issued specific directions on the safety of women passengers.
Bus crews are required to inform police in case of indecent behavior or molestation against a woman.
In case of indecent behavior, molestation or any other offense, the bus crew must immediately inform the police and take the bus to the nearest police station, police post or PCR van.
Vehicle compliance
Violations could lead to penalties, detention of vehicles
Drivers must have valid driver's licenses, uniforms, and PSV badges. Conductors must have valid conductor licenses, uniforms, and PSV badges.
Every bus in Delhi is required to have a valid Fitness Certificate and be mechanically fit. They must also comply with emission norms and carry a Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate.
Violations of these safety measures could result in penalties, detention, or impounding of vehicles, and suspension or cancellation of licenses or permits.
Bus
Bus collected nine challans in 23 days
The police said that the sleeper bus where the minor was gang raped had curtains around its berths, which could have helped the accused hide what was happening inside during the journey.
It also did not appear to have a functional CCTV system, as required by law following the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape in the city.
The sleeper bus also collected nine challans in 23 days in July, according to reports.