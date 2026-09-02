The new rules Delhi buses must follow after minor's gang-rape 

Bus operators have been directed to verify drivers, conductors, attendants, and other staff before their deployment.

The government has also issued specific directions on the safety of women passengers.

Bus crews are required to inform police in case of indecent behavior or molestation against a woman.

In case of indecent behavior, molestation or any other offense, the bus crew must immediately inform the police and take the bus to the nearest police station, police post or PCR van.