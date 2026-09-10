Delhi tightens security ahead of BRICS summit amid protest concerns
Delhi is gearing up for the upcoming BRICS summit in Delhi, and security is tighter than usual.
Officials are preparing for possible protests from student groups, activists, farmers, and civil society networks over issues like Palestine, Russia-Ukraine, Manipur violence, human rights concerns, and Tibet.
Classic protest spots like Jantar Mantar and key diplomatic areas are under close watch.
Authorities monitor student groups, Chinese delegation
Authorities are keeping an eye on organizations such as Fraternity Movement, MSF, AIRSO, DSF, and JNUSU, groups known for their solidarity actions.
The Delhi University Students's Union election period is also stirring up political activity in the city.
Meanwhile, extra precautions are being taken around the Chinese delegation due to worries about Tibet-related protests near the Chinese Embassy, hotels, or VVIP routes.