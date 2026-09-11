Delhi tightens security for 18th BRICS summit after IB warnings
India
Delhi's gearing up for the 18th BRICS summit (September 12-13), and security is tight.
The Intelligence Bureau has flagged possible threats like drones, graffiti, and disruptions along VVIP routes.
Officials are also preparing for protests tied to China-Tibet, Russia, and Khalistan issues.
Agencies monitor BRICS venues, social media
summit venues, hotels, and transport hubs are under extra watch to keep things running smoothly.
Police and central agencies are teaming up to monitor social media for any protest plans or disruptive activity, so they're ready to respond fast if anything pops up.