Delhi to bar non-BS-6 or PUCC-less vehicles from November 1

The rules also cover tractors, jugad vehicles, and some outstation vehicles, so double-check if yours is good to go.

Need help? You can call 011-25844444 or 1095 for info.

Police are already cracking down: On October 27, they subsequently filed FIRs against commercial vehicle operators allegedly using fake No Entry Permissions (NEPs).

All of this follows stricter air quality measures that kicked in last week as pollution levels spiked in Delhi-NCR.