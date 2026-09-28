Delhi to bar non-BS-VI out-of-city vehicles from November 1
Heads up if you're driving into Delhi: starting November 1, vehicles registered outside the city that don't meet BS-VI emission standards won't be allowed in.
CNG vehicles would be exempt from a separate restriction concerning BS-IV vehicles, but for everyone else, the exact length of the ban is still up in the air.
Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa says it's all part of a bigger plan to tackle winter pollution.
Parking charges double November through February
Charges at authorized parking sites across Delhi will double from November through February (unless you're using an electric vehicle or a Delhi Metro parking lot).
The city also plans to stagger office timings and cut on-site staff by one-half to ease traffic.
Construction that creates dust will face restrictions from November 1, with a total ban between December 10 and January 20.
Plus, expect more electric busses and better public transport soon.